Brian Smith is leaving C.E. Murray after four seasons to take over the Blythewood Bengal program.

Blythewood has officially hired their new head football coach as Brian Smith is taking over the Bengals after four years as the head coach at C.E. Murray High School in Greeleyville.

He was also the athletics director at that school.

Smith led the War Eagles to region championships in each of the last two seasons and earned the school’s first State Championship appearance in 2015. He was selected as Region Coach of the Year each of the last two seasons

His 2015 War Eagle squad finished with a 12-2 record, setting a school record for most wins in a season.

Smith graduated from The Citadel in 2000 where he was a linebacker for the Bulldogs. He also served as an assistant coach at The Citadel for two seasons where he was a defensive assistant and assisted with recruiting. He coached at Lawrence Manning Academy and Manning High School before taking over at C.E. Murray High School.



“We are very excited to have Coach Smith join the Bengal family,” said Blythewood principal Dr. Brenda Hafner.

“I’m very impressed with what he’s been able to do with the C.E. Murray program. His tenacity and his dedication to his players really stood out and I’m very eager to see the impact he’s going to have on the Blythewood program.”



“We were very impressed with the program that Coach Smith ran at C.E. Murray and look forward to him having the same success at Blythewood," said Blythewood athletics director Barry Mizzell..

"Coach Smith understands that you don’t measure a football program by wins and losses alone. We are anxious to see the impact Coach Smith will have on our players, school and community.”

