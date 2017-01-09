Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney watches as place kicker Greg Huegel (92, foreground) kicks a field goal during Clemson Tigers practice at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Complex. (Photo: Bart Boatwright, USA TODAY NETWORK)

When Greg Huegel was kicking for the Blythewood Bengals, he had no idea his right leg would carry him to his second appearance in a national championship game.

"Absolutely not," says Huegel.

"I wouldn't have even known it my freshman year when I wasn't on the team. In high school, my sister went to Clemson. So, I always dreamed of kicking at Clemson. I never thought I would be in this position. I just wanted the have the chance to play for the team. Never would have thought I would be starting. But I believe I could do it."

Huegel's story is very similar to that of head coach Dabo Swinney who grew up an Alabama fan and ended up becoming a walk-on receiver for the Crimson Tide.

In 2014, Huegel was a freshman and his routine consisted of a three workouts per week and eventually, he sought out a kicking coach to help him refine his skills.

In 2015, Huegel made the team as a walk-on and in August, he was thrust into the starting role. He hasn't look back.

"Every kicker always dreams of making that big kick in the national championship game," Huegel said.

"I've visualized it and hopefully I can get it done."