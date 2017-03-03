Blythewood Loses To Dorman 55-53

Blythwood poses with the runner-up trophy following its 55-53 loss to Dorman in the 5A state championship game. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Zach Butler's layup with 39 seconds left put Dorman ahead for good in a 55-53 victory over Blythewood to win the South Carolina Class 5A basketball title on Friday night.



The basket by Butler ended a dramatic back-and-forth between the schools in a game where the lead changed hands four times in the final 2:08. After Butler's shot, Tre Jackson missed a 3-pointer for Blythewood and Tae Cannon went to the foul line for the Cavaliers (23-5).



But Cannon made just one free throw, giving Blythewood (22-6) a final chance. Once again, Jackson missed and time ran out on the Bengals.



Tyson McClain had 13 points to lead Dorman, which won its first state title.



Kameron Riley and Robert Braswell had 12 points each to top Blythewood.

*** Notes ***

Both teams were vying for their first state championship in basketball. Blythewood was making its first appearance in a state championship game in basketball.



Dorman head coach Thomas Ryan is a graduate of Lexington High School where he played and coached under Bailey Harris.

