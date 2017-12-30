Blythewood Wins Palmetto Winter Classic

(Photo: Trey Yanity)

Blythewood defeated Conway 63-60 to win the Palmetto Winter Classic at Ben Lippen. The three-day event featured 18 games on the schedule which drew a number of college coaches.

In other scores from around the state -

BOYS' BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 63, Hammond 53



Berea 81, Chesnee 65



Bluffton 56, Whale Branch 44

Blythewood 63, Conway 60



Cathedral Academy 69, John Paul II 49



Chester 65, Andrew Jackson 46



East Rutherford, N.C. 61, Fort Mill 55



First Baptist 58, Summerville 56



Goose Creek 24, James Island 17



Landrum 86, Powdersville 68



Madison Memorial, Wis. 60, Nation Ford 53



Marlboro County 58, York Prep 48



Newton, Ga. 75, Dorman 65



Orangeburg Prep 80, Clarendon Hall Academy 58

York Prep 67, Cardinal Newman 58



Wando 56, North Charleston 55







GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Berea 44, Fort Mill 30



Cardinal Newman 66, Dreher 47



John Paul II 56, Beaufort Academy 24



Lovejoy, Ga. 70, Carolina Forest 40



Mauldin 41, York Prep 33



Oldham Co., Ky. 49, Irmo 48



Orangeburg-Wilkinson 30, Cane Bay 21



South Pointe 59, Nation Ford 44



Spring Valley 68, Hartsville 62



Calhoun County 39, Timberland 34



Seneca 53, Berkeley 47





