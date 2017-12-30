WLTX
Close

Blythewood Wins Palmetto Winter Classic

Highlights from games involving Blythewood and Ben Lippen at the Palmetto Winter Classic.

wltx 12:32 AM. EST December 31, 2017

Blythewood defeated Conway 63-60 to win the Palmetto Winter Classic at Ben Lippen. The three-day event featured 18 games on the schedule which drew a number of college coaches.

In other scores from around the state - 

BOYS' BASKETBALL    
A.C. Flora 63, Hammond 53
    
Berea 81, Chesnee 65
    
Bluffton 56, Whale Branch 44

Blythewood 63, Conway 60
    
Cathedral Academy 69, John Paul II 49
    
Chester 65, Andrew Jackson 46
    
East Rutherford, N.C. 61, Fort Mill 55
    
First Baptist 58, Summerville 56
    
Goose Creek 24, James Island 17
    
Landrum 86, Powdersville 68
    
Madison Memorial, Wis. 60, Nation Ford 53
    
Marlboro County 58, York Prep 48
    
Newton, Ga. 75, Dorman 65
    
Orangeburg Prep 80, Clarendon Hall Academy 58

York Prep 67, Cardinal Newman 58
    
Wando 56, North Charleston 55



    
GIRLS' BASKETBALL    
Berea 44, Fort Mill 30
    
Cardinal Newman 66, Dreher 47
    
John Paul II 56, Beaufort Academy 24
    
Lovejoy, Ga. 70, Carolina Forest 40
    
Mauldin 41, York Prep 33
    
Oldham Co., Ky. 49, Irmo 48
    
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 30, Cane Bay 21
    
South Pointe 59, Nation Ford 44
    
Spring Valley 68, Hartsville 62
    
Calhoun County 39, Timberland 34
   
Seneca 53, Berkeley 47
    
 

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories