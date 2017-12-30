Blythewood Wins Palmetto Winter Classic

Blythewood defeated Conway 63-60 to win the Palmetto Winter Classic at Ben Lippen. The three-day event featured 18 games on the schedule which drew a number of college coaches.
In other scores from around the state -
BOYS' BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 63, Hammond 53
Berea 81, Chesnee 65
Bluffton 56, Whale Branch 44
Blythewood 63, Conway 60
Cathedral Academy 69, John Paul II 49
Chester 65, Andrew Jackson 46
East Rutherford, N.C. 61, Fort Mill 55
First Baptist 58, Summerville 56
Goose Creek 24, James Island 17
Landrum 86, Powdersville 68
Madison Memorial, Wis. 60, Nation Ford 53
Marlboro County 58, York Prep 48
Newton, Ga. 75, Dorman 65
Orangeburg Prep 80, Clarendon Hall Academy 58
York Prep 67, Cardinal Newman 58
Wando 56, North Charleston 55
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Berea 44, Fort Mill 30
Cardinal Newman 66, Dreher 47
John Paul II 56, Beaufort Academy 24
Lovejoy, Ga. 70, Carolina Forest 40
Mauldin 41, York Prep 33
Oldham Co., Ky. 49, Irmo 48
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 30, Cane Bay 21
South Pointe 59, Nation Ford 44
Spring Valley 68, Hartsville 62
Calhoun County 39, Timberland 34
Seneca 53, Berkeley 47
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs