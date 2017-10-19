Ridge View High School will once again host some of the premier basketball talent as the Bojangles Bash is set for its traditional early December date.

Defending 4A state champion Lower Richland is in the field along with region rival A.C. Flora. Lower Richland lost Clyde Trapp and Jacor Nelson to graduation, but Christian Brown transferred from Flora to LR, so the Diamond Hornets figure to be fomidable once again.

Gray Collegiate Academy was must-see TV last year with current North Carolina freshman Jalek Felton headlining that team. With Felton now in Chapel Hill,l Juwan Gary will be leading the War Eagles into this season. GCA and Lower Richland will wrap up the bash with a 9 pm Saturday showdown to wrap up the Bash.

The complete Bojangles Bash schedule is below

Thursday Dec. 7

6:00 pm Westwood vs W.J. Keenan

7:15 pm Rock Creek vs Ridge View

8:30 pm Orangeville vs Huntington Prep

Friday Dec. 8

6:00 pm Huntington Prep vs Rock Creek

7:15 pm Ridge View vs Orangeville

8:30 pm Gray Collegiate vs Trinity Christian

Saturday Dec. 9

12:00 pm Ben Lippen vs West Florence

1:30 pm Word of God vs A.C. Flora

3:00 pm Sumter vs Dorman

4:30 pm Trinity Christian vs Orangeville

6:00 pm North Mecklenburg vs Huntington Prep

7:30 pm Cox Mill vs Ridge View

9:00 pm Gray Collegiate vs Lower Richland

