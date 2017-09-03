Bojangles Continues Relationship With NASCAR

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

DARLINGTON, SC - Sunday night was the Bojangles Southern 500 at the Darlington Raceway. The best and brightest in NASCAR competed on the track that has been dubbed "Too Tough To Tame".

For the title sponsor Bojangles this is their Super Bowl. News 19 caught up with Bojangles CEO Clifton Rutledge who says this partnership with NASCAR has been long and successful relationship.

"Well for me personally I mean it's amazing but for Bojangles being a part of this is a blessing. First of all it's our sixth year to be proud sponsor of this, 25 years in NASCAR altogether but to bring all these fans together, race fans and Bojangles fans, they meet and it's a match made in heaven. This is a special day," Rutledge said.

Denny Hamlin won the Bojangles Southern 500 for the second time on Sunday night. He came back from a 20 second deficit on the final two laps to win the checkered flag.

© 2017 WLTX-TV