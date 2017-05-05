Boulware Hits The Field As A Panther

Carolina Panthers linebacker Ben Boulware (50) runs a drill during practice at Bank of America Stadium. The former Clemson linebacker signed with the Panthers as a free agent. (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

There was no way Ben Boulware was going to be late for his first NFL practice.

The free agent signee of the Carolina Panthers knew a combination of Greenville and Charlotte traffic could be an issue so he left nothing to chance and departed at 7:00 a.m. and after arriving a few hours before practice started, took a nap in his car.

It's that attitude that Boulware hopes will earn him a spot on the roster after the former Clemson linebacker was passed over in the NFL Draft. He says he's over it and ready to make the most of his opportunity in Charlotte.

"It's all good, it is what it is," Boulware said.

"I absolutely wanted to get drafted. But I didn't. You can't really fret of get (angry) about it, because there is nothing I can do about it and it's in the past. All I can really do is make the most out of this situation I'm in now, try to maximize the opportunity regardless of whether i was a first-round pick or an eighth-round pick. I guess I was the Panthers' eighth-round pick this year."

The self-proclaimed eighth-round draft pick says he's confident he can survive all the cuts and be on that roster heading into the season opener.

"They need playmakers in this league and I feel that's what I do," Boulware said.

"I have to pay my dues and act like a freshman in college again and work my way up. I know I have a lot of work to do. But I'm willing to compete and willing to do anything to make the team."

The former T.L. Hanna standout says he will contribute any way he can to make that 53-man roster.

"Special teams, tackling dummy, whatever it is," he said.

"I'm just trying to make the 53 (man roster)."

