Former Clemson Star Ben Boulware Headed to the 49ers

Ben Boulware (Photo: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports)

Former Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware has a new team after the San Francisco 49ers signed him to their practice squad.

An undrafted free agent, Boulware was signed as a free agent by the Carolina Panthers who waived him Saturday as part of their 53-man roster cuts.

In Clemson's national championship season, Boulware had 116 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and four sacks as a senior and was named the 2016 Jack Lambert Award winner by the Touchdown Club of Columbus for best collegiate linebacker. Boulware was also named defensive MVP of last season's college national championship game.

