Brett Farve to Speak at SC Coaches' Clinic

Brett Favre (Photo: Jim Matthews/Wisconsin via USA TODAY Sports)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Brett Farve will make a return trip to the University of South Carolina to be a featured speaker at Coach Will Muschamp's Coaches' Clinic.

The coaching clinic will take place March 16-18 at Williams Brice Stadium.

The NFL great was the first quarterback in NFL History to throw 500 touchdowns in his career while winning one Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXI.

Don't forget to register for this year's Will Muschamp Coaches Clinic featuring guest speaker Brett Favre! Visit https://t.co/QeMAkc0dCw pic.twitter.com/UXZxjRUbTG — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) February 22, 2017

This is not the first time that Farve has made a trip to Columbia after he visited practice back in August of 2015 when Steve Spurrier was the head coach.

Coaches will have the opportunity to watch South Carolina spring practice and will listen to Farve and other state championship coaches from four different states.

To attend the clinic, it will cost $50 per coach. You can register online or call the South Carolina football office.

