Brian Rimpf Takes Over At Camden

Brian Rimpf was on the Camden High School campus Friday for the first time since being named head football coach and athletics director.

Brian Rimpf is no stranger to playing football at a high level after his career at East Carolina led him to three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

Rimpf figures the lessons he has learned as a player have served him well as a high school coach. He will bring that experience with him to Camden after a five-year stint as the head coach of Jack Britt High School in Fayetteville.

On Friday, Rimpf was at the school where he met with Camden administrators and then it was time to introduce himself to his new team.

As the players walked into the gymnasium, Rimpf was there to greet each one.

As the group gathered to listen to Rimpf, the players received a preview of what he expects.



"To be disciplined, to be coachable and to be accountable," Rimpf said.

"I want to make sure those things read loud and true for them because those are the expectations we are going to have for them in their entire time in the program."

Rimpf takes over for Jimmy Neal who is stepping down after nearly 20 years as head football coach and athletics director. In fact, Rimpf's hiring marks the first time in 55 years someone who isn't a Camden High School graduate is in charge of the Bulldogs.

"I'm very humbled by that," Rimpf said.

"I was very surprised to get the phone call to be honest with you. I was confident I could do the job that they needed. But certainly surprised. I do feel honored. i do feel a lot of pressure which is awesome because I like the pressure. i feel like I thrive under pressure from my playing days and coaching days. I'm excited to get started and excited to continue the tradition they've had here at Camden."

