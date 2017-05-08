The Brookland-Cayce girls soccer team celebrates after defeating Bishop England 2-1 for the Class AAA lower state championship. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

(Cayce) --- One day before she and her husband will be introduced as the new head soccer coaches at Gray Collegiate Academy, Emily Heise will have one more game wearing the colors of her alma mater.

Brookland-Cayce's Evelyn Frierson scored in the first half and Jasmine Gantt added a goal in the second half in the Bearcats' 2-1 win over Bishop England in the 3A girls Lower State championship.

Alyssa Stevens was stout in goal for Brookland-Cayce, but with two minutes left in the match, she was injured in a collision with a Bishop-England player. Charlotte Teeter came off the bench and other than a good look off the direct kick after the injury, Bishop England never threatened to score.

Heise's husband, Kevin, is the longtime coach of the BC boys program. He resigned last month after being placed on administrative leave, ending a nearly 30-year run as the head coach at his alma mater. Emily Heise admitted that making it to the state championship match was a little sweeter given what has happened at the school involving her husband.

"We all had one goal and we didn't let outside things bother us or get in the way of achieving that goal," she said.

