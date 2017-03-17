Brownell and Clemson AD To Meet Saturday

Clemson Tigers head coach Brad Brownell reacts during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Littlejohn Coliseum. (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, Joshua S. Kelly)

Clemson men's basketball coach Brad Brownell and athletic director Dan Radakovich are scheduled to have an end-of-the-year meeting Saturday, associate athletic director of communications Joe Galbraith confirmed Friday.

The direction of the program will be discussed, something they do every year.

Radakovich said after the Tigers lost to Duke in the ACC tournament two weeks ago that program was planning to move forward with Brownell as head coach.

Brownell said before Tuesday’s NIT game against Oakland that he was “comfortable” in being retained. Clemson hasn’t made the NCAA tournament since 2011, Brownell’s first year, and the Tigers were ousted from the NIT on Tuesday.

Clemson blew a 20-point lead and lost 74-69 to finish the season 17-16, an ending that adds fuel to the fire for a fan base that isn't pleased with the direction of the program.

