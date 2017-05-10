Brownell Excited To See Clyde Trapp In Orange

Lower Richland guard Clyde Trapp is introduced prior to tipoff in the Class 4A state championship at the Colonial Life Arena. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Clemson head basketball coach Brad Brownell was the winner in the Clyde Trapp sweepstakes. While it remains to be seen what kind of impact he will make as a freshman, Trapp has showed Brownell enough that the coach is looking forward to getting Trapp on campus.

"I think he's an unbelievable athlete who will have to learn the pace at this level," Brownell said.

"Just like with any freshman, usually defensively, it's a struggle for them. His playing time will be predicated probably on his ability to defend early in his career. But we feel really good about him. He's a state champion, a guy with good ball skills, who finally found his position late in his high school career. We think he has a really big upside."

Trapp is also a former News19 Player of the Week. He was a part of Lower Richland's first state championship in boys basketball since 1999.

