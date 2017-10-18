Brownell ReactsTo The Recent Scandal

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell directs his team during the first half against the Miami Hurricanes (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, USA TODAY Sports)

Clemson head basketball coach Brad Brownell knows he has lost out on some high-profile recruits because other teams were taking liberties with the system.

In the wake of the recent FBI investigation where federal charges rocked the college basketball landscape, Brownell says its wasn't a shock to see what was learned.

"There's no question that things that have happened in our sport have certainly stained it," he said at his annual media golf outing.

"I don't think it's as big of a surprise to some of the coaches that are in the business. But what's disappointing is that it takes away from a lot of the good things that a lot of us are doing in the business. We're doing a lot of really good things for young people - providing great opportunities in terms of education, helping young people grow and learn how to be a man."

Brownell he gets frustrated when the actions of a few tarnish the entire coaching fraternity.

"A lot of people are doing a lot of really good things in this business and certainly, we think we're one."

Brownell is entering year eight at the helm of the Tiger program. Last season, the Tigers finished 17-16 including a 6-10 ACC mark that saw several defeats come down to the last one or two possessions. A first-round NIT loss at home to Oakland, after the Tigers blew a 20-point lead, added to the angst. But Brownell is excited about the prospects for this year's team, while at the same time, understanding he needs to get the team back to the NCAA Tournament. His only trip to the Big Dance at Clemson was in his first season.

"We can't worry about long-term here in October, early November,' Brownell said.

"We just need to worry about getting better. We do have a lot of new players, so there's a lot of work that has to be done, a lot of teaching that comes with a new group. If we just focus on that, we'll be okay and start to worry about the other things, the big-picture things later."

Among Clemson's personnel losses, All-ACC forward Jaron Blossomgame. However, six new players are on the roster including Lower Richland graduate Clyde Trapp.

