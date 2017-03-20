Brownell Will Be Back At Clemson

Clemson Tigers head coach Brad Brownell reacts during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Littlejohn Coliseum. Tigers won 82-68. (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, Joshua S. Kelly)

Clemson announced Monday that men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell will be returning for an eighth season with the Tigers.

Brownell and athletic director Dan Radakovich had an end-of-year meeting Saturday morning, and the decision was made two days later to continue moving forward with Brownell, who hasn’t been to the NCAA tournament since 2011.

“As part of a comprehensive season-ending review and evaluation, I met for several hours with Brad Brownell to review the recently completed season and to look ahead to 2017-2018," Radakovich said. "Both of us believe strongly that we should have achieved more this season and Brad is candid with his own critique and assessment. As we move forward, I expect Brad to make changes in the program to better position us for success. He continues to represent Clemson University with integrity and class, and we will continue to do all that we can to help him as we expect to achieve consistent success with our men’s basketball program.”

Had Clemson made a decision to go the other way, it would’ve owed Brownell a $3.5 million buyout.

Brownell said he felt “comfortable” about his job status before and after last week's NIT loss to Oakland, but multiple reports linked VCU coach Will Wade to Clemson over the last few days.

Brownell is 124-103 overall and 56-66 in ACC play since taking over in 2010 for Oliver Purnell. Brownell has 59 wins against ACC opponents, which is tied for most ever by a Clemson coach.

Expectations were high entering 2016-17 with a star player in Jaron Blossomgame and three talented transfers, but the Tigers went 6-12 in the conference after starting the season 11-2.

They dropped 12 games by a margin of six points or less and ended the season by blowing a 20-point lead in a 74-69 loss to Oakland at home in the first round of the NIT.

That was Clemson’s first postseason tourney since a 2014 trip to the NIT. Brownell has had just one losing season (2012-13), and he’s finished .500 or better in ACC play three times.

The Tigers will return a trio of talented transfers in guards Shelton Mitchell and Marcquise Reed and center Elijah Thomas.

Brad Senkiw, Anderson-Independent Mail