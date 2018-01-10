Browning Leads FMU To Overtime Win

One game after he became Francis Marion's all-time leading scorer, Detrek Browning added to his total in a big way.
The Irmo graduate scored a season-high 31 points to lead FMU to a 84-77 win over Lander in overtime in Peach Belt conference action Wednesday night in Florence.
Browning scored nine of his game-high 31 in overtime which propelled Francis Marion to the victory, snapping a three-game losing streak.
He entered Wednesday's game with 1,871 points. That total is continuing to rise with the next target the 2,000 point mark.
© 2018 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs