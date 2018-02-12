Browning's 31 Paces The Patriots

(Photo: Sammy Hatchell)

(Florence, SC) --- Irmo graduate Detrek Browning scored 31 points to lead Francis Marion to a 101-84 win over Young Harris College Monday night in Peach Belt Conference action in Florence.

Earlier this year, Browning became the program's all-time leading scorer and he continues to add to that point with his sixth game of the season where he reached the 30-point mark.

Sumter's Brandon Parker added 20 for FMU who has now won three straight and six of its last seven games.

The two Midlands products have three state titles between them as Browning won a pair at Irmo, while Parker was on the 2015 Sumter team which won its first state title in 30 years.

