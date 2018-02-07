Bryce Thompson Recruiting Update

Bryce Thompson won state titles in his junior season at Ben Lippen and his senior season at Dutch Fork. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

As expected, Dutch Fork senior and USC commit Bryce Thompson did not sign with the Gamecocks on this National Signing Day.

The Shrine Bowl offensive MVP for the South Carolina team still has some academic work to do and as a result, will wait and sign at a later date.

However, head coach Tom Knotts expects Thompson to meet his academic obligations and put pen to paper for someone.

While his first choice is to attend USC, sources say Tennessee has been pushing hard and now, Thompson may end up visiting Knoxville later this month, likely on Feb. 17.

"We thought he was going to sign this morning, but he came in and an couple of other schools have moved into the picture," Knotts said.

"He does have some academic work to do, but he can easily make it. All he needs to do is apply himself and he's going to make it in the end and he's going to make somebody a good football player."

As far as USC remaining in the picture, Knotts admitted that it's been frustrating for Thompson whose number one choice is to sign with the Gamecocks. Head coach Will Muschamp has continued to tell Thompson he wants him in the Carolina camp once his academic obligations are met.

"It's frustrating. It's frustrating for him and I feel for him," Knotts said.

"You know, he thought he was going to sign with them all along and for one reason or another, just didn't end up being able to sign today.

"There's going to be more scholarships open for the 2018 college football season, so he'll be on the college football field somewhere in 2018 and he is a difference maker. So whoever gets him, they're going to get a great player."

Tuesday night, News19 reported that Thompson could be receiving offers from Tennessee and possibly Oklahoma. Thompson replied on Twitter that he was still "100% committed to the University of South Carolina". But in the recruiting world, either a school or a player has to make a call at some point and while Bryce wants to call USC home for the next four years, there are still some other factors that could affect where he lands.

