Bulldogs Ranked In MEAC Preseason Polls

ORANGEBURG, SC - SC State head coach Murray Garvin and the Bulldogs were picked to finish 7th in the MEAC preseason poll. The Bulldogs lost three All-MEAC players including Columbia native Eric Eaves to graduation.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson product Tashombe Riley is out for the year with ankle injury as well but the Bulldogs bring back 7 returners senior guard JJ Richardson out of Darlington.

The Bulldogs face Wisconsin on November 10th to being their 2017-2018 season.

For the SC State women's team point guard Bryeasha Blair was named to the All-MEAC Preseason second team.

The graduate senior and Chicago native led the Bulldogs in scoring and was the second leading scorer in the conference last year. The Bulldogs were picked to finish 12th in the preseason poll. The Lady Bulldogs open the season on November 12 against Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

