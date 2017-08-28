Bulldogs Ready Show Out On National TV

ORANGEBURG, SC - It is officially game week for college football. Palmetto State teams will have their season openers this week and that includes the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

SC State will get a taste of the NFL sort of speak. They will be playing this Sunday in the MEAC/SWAC challenge.

The Bulldogs will take on Southern University on national television. There will be a lot of eyes on the game since the NFL hasn't started just yet and this will be the only college football game that Sunday afternoon.

In Monday's first weekly press conference of the year head coach Buddy Pough talks about how this first game could put SC State on the map.

"The Challenge game that ESPN puts together is a big time kind of deal. They do all kinds of neat bowl style kinds of things for teams. Anytime you get the exposure of being able to play in a time frame where you're the only show in town I think it makes it a bigger deal," Pough said.

The Bulldogs head coach, who is entering his 16th year, is excited that his team has this opportunity.

"The best part about it is you get a chance in front of everybody. But the best part about it is if you go out and play really good you make a good impression. I think that's what really makes it a win-win kind of deal."

The Bulldogs and Jaguars kickoff Sunday at 2:30 PM/ET on ESPN2 for the MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Baton Rouge, LA.