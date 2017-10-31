Business As Usual For USC

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp disputes a call against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. (Photo: Jeff Blake, Jeff Blake)

USC will face the second-ranked team according to the national polls and the top team in the first College Football Playoff ranking, But Carolina head coach Will Muschamp insists preparation for Georgia will be the same as it was for the previous eight opponents.

"Our guys understand that this is a big game," Muschamp said.

"I don’t need to tell them. They get that part of it. So, just the methodical approach of how we go about it – we don’t treat anything differently. Our meetings aren’t any longer. There’s no more emphasis on what we’re trying to do. Obviously, we respect our opponent and we show them the tendencies of our opponent, the things we feel like we need to do to win the game, and that’s how we approach it. And, certainly, I think that’s where you rely a little bit more on your older players to steer the young guys in the right direction as far as their focus is concerned. Certainly, we’ve got a veteran staff that understand when their focus isn’t there and certainly we try and get that back in line."

Like Muschamp, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is a former Bulldog defensive back. Muschamp was a senior when Smart was a freshman. However, both were on the staff at Valdosta State and that's when the friendship was really formed. But come Saturday, it's all business.

© 2017 WLTX-TV