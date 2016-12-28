WLTX
Close

Cam makes boy's Christmas wish come true

WCNC 8:21 AM. EST December 28, 2016

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has done it again: been a bright spot for a child. 

He's known for his Sunday giveaways. He's crashed special Halloween parties. And of course, he does a lot of great work with the Cam Newton Foundation. 

Taylor Deckard is a 10-year-old boy who is battling a severe heart condition and he's also a very serious Auburn Tigers fan. For Christmas this year, Taylor wished to meet Cam Newton. 

And Cam made it happen.

Grab the Kleenex, folks.

 

Copyright 2016 WCNC


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories