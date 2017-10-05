Cam Newton Issues Apology: 'My Word Choice was Extremely Degrading and Disrespectful to Women'

Cam Newton spoke at length about police violence after a man was shot and killed in Charlotte Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: WCNC)

Charlottte, NC (WLTX) - Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has issued his first public apology since remarks he made to a female sports reporter that's caused a heap of controversy.

During Wednesday’s availability with the press, Newton said, “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes,” when asked a question by Jourdan Rodrigue, a reporter for the Charlotte Observer.

Newton's comment was widely criticized on social media, with several calling for an apology from the Panthers quarterback. He also lost a sponsorship with Oikos yogurt.

"After careful thought, I understand that my word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women. And to be honest, that was not my intention. And if you are a person who too offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you. I'm a man who tries to be a positive role model to my community, and tries to use my platform to inspire others. And I own...I take ownership to everything that comes with that. And what I did was extremely unacceptable.

I'm a father to two beautiful daughters and at their age I try to instill in them that they can do and be anything that they want to be. And the fact during this whole process I've already lost sponsors and countless fans, I realize that the joke was really on me, and I've learned a valuable lesson from this. And to the young people who see this, I hope that you learn something as well. Don't be like me. Be better than me.

To the reporters, to the journalists, to the moms, supermoms, to the daughters, sisters, and the women all around the world, I sincerely apologize and hope you can find the kindness in your heart to forgive me. Thank you.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA