Cam Newton, Kia Proctor Welcome Second Child

Photo by Jeremy Igo (Photo: Jeremy Igo)

CHARLOTTE, NC – Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and his longtime girlfriend Kia Proctor have welcomed their second child.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the baby girl was born over the weekend which just happened to be Super Bowl weekend!

The Charlotte Observer said a team source confirmed the baby news! Details of the birth or the child’s name has not been released.

Newton’s son Chosen, was born on Christmas Eve in 2015. Earlier this month Newton wrote a touching letter and made a video celebrating his son!

Dear son,



This promise I tell you. pic.twitter.com/UdxxD8JYl9 — Cameron Newton (@CameronNewton) January 4, 2017

Teammate and friend Leonard Johnson also posted a photo on his Instagram page that appeared to be in reference to the birth of Newton and Proctor’s second child.

Celebrating life! Congratulations FFFFFRRRRRRRIIIIIIIIEEEEEENNNNNDD #life #blessed #babygirl #healthy #happiness #family #loveyouguys #love A photo posted by Leonard Johnson Jr (@leonardjohnson23) on Feb 3, 2017 at 7:25pm PST

Copyright 2017 WFMY