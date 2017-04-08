Cam Newton takes pitcher's mound with kids at Knights game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Panthers quarterback Cam Newton took the mound during pregame festivities of a Charlotte Knights game Saturday night.
But don't worry Panthers fans. The 2015 NFL MVP didn't use the throwing shoulder that he had surgery on.
Instead, Newton brought in a couple of young fans from Make-A-Wish to have one of them deliver the ceremonial first pitch.
Cam with the kids #Panthers @KnightsBaseball @wcnc pic.twitter.com/D4RYdyypcW— Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) April 8, 2017
An awesome gesture by Newton, and even better news for Panthers training and medical staff, as they were able to avoid a major health risk.
Cam here at @KnightsBaseball -- throwing 1st pitch days after shoulder surgery? #Panthers @wcnc pic.twitter.com/dJXEn1IYjA— Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) April 8, 2017
