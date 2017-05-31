Camden Native Loves Life As A NASCAR Jackman

Camden native Richie Williams prepares for a pit stop. Williams is a jackman on the Jamie McMurray team. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Richie Williams has discovered there is life after football.

He starred at Camden High School and went on to a stellar career at Appalachian State where he helped the Mountaineers win the 2005 I-AA national championship.

Williams went to a brief career in the Canadian Football League, but when his quarterbacking days concluded in 2009, it was time to figure out his next step.

That led him to getting hooked up with NASCAR's Drive For Diversity Program which created a path for him to realize another dream - to have a job on the front row of racing.

Williams never had any designs on being a driver. But being on a pit crew was something he knew he could handle and flourish.

His first race was a Pro Cup race before working in all three of the NASCAR series. After stints with drivers Trevor Bayne and Chris Buescher, Williams is in his first year with the Jamie McMurray team which is under the Chip Ganassi Racing organization.

McMurray is currently sixth in the points standings and Williams says it's exciting to not only be working on NASCAR's top series but also to be on a team that is on its way to qualifying for the playoffs.

Williams lives in Charlotte, but he is still a Camden Bulldog at heart and he says he's always excited when the NASCAR schedule shifts to Darlington, which is a short drive to his hometown.

