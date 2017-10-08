Cannon Smith Reflects On His First TD As A Tiger

Clemson Tigers tight end Cannon Smith (84) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Clemson Memorial Stadium. (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, Joshua S. Kelly)

Cannon Smith's first career touchdown at Clemson had a lot of moving parts.

He needed freshman quarterback Hunter Johnson to see the former Hammond standout and then deliver the pass after C.J. Fuller helped sell the play-action pass. The end-result was a 13-yard touchdown catch for the redshirt junior from Hammond.

"It was executed perfectly and Hunter threw a great ball," Smith said.

"Once I went past the Mike linebacker and saw all that green grass, I was pretty excited. And when I saw Hunter looking that way, it was just a well-executed play. Everyone did their job up front. Everyone blocked. The receivers did their job and Hunter made a great read."

Cannon is a second-generation Tiger as his father, Bill, was a defensive end on the 1981 national championship team. He came in from the SCISA ranks and after redshirting in 2014, Smith has played in the Tigers' last 36 games, primarily on special teams. But he has been logging a little more time on offense and Saturday marked his first career touchdown at Clemson. Head coach Dabo Swinney was glad to see Smith find the end zone.

“It was wide open, but a good job by Cannon just securing it,” Swinney said.

“I’m happy for him. He is just a steady guy. He has played pretty good for us the last couple of weeks without the ball so it is good to see him get rewarded here with a big touchdown.”

