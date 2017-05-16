Cardinal Newman Soccer Ranked By USA Today

File (Photo: AP)

Cardinal Newman soccer hit another gear in 2017 in winning the SCISA 3A state championship and making it into the USA Today Boys Super 25.

The Cardinals, who defeated Hammond 4-1 Saturday for their fifth state title overall, are ranked 12th in the national poll.

Class 5A state champion Wando remains on top with 4A champion Berea sixth, giving the Palmetto State three teams ranked in the Super 25.

