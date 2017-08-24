"Carolina Calls" Kicks Off

Will Muschamp's weekly radio call-in show has kicked off its fall schedule. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

USC head football coach Will Muschamp was in a familiar setting Wednesday night.

During the season, Muschamp holds court at the Wild Wing Cafe in the Vista where his weekly radio call-in show gives fans a chance to ask the coach questions pertaining to the upcoming season and the state of the program. Muschamp and the Voice of Gamecock Football Todd Ellis were on the stage Wednesday night for the first edition of Carolina Calls for the 2017 season.

Muschamp will begin his second season at USC on September 2 when the Gamecocks face N.C. State in Charlotte.

After a demanding preseason camp, Muschamp gave the team two days off from any physical demands. Wednesday marked a complete day off, while Thursday will be a day for meetings only. Friday morning, the team returns to the practice fields where game-week preparations for the Wolfpack are about to begin.

