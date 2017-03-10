Carolina Cougars to Host Mid-Atlantic ABA Finals

Columbia, SC (WLTX) – The Carolina Cougars will host the Mid-Atlantic American Basketball Association finals March 11-12 at Keenan High School.
The Cougars won the bid to host the two-day tournament after receiving the support from Mayor Steve Benjamin and Columbia Sports Council.
The Carolina Cougars ended their season with a record of 10-4, and are ranked number 15 nationally. If the team wins the Mid Atlantic playoffs, they will move forward to the Eastern Division finals on March 25th.
“We’ve had a great season so far and I think we have the potential to go all the way!” said
President Jonathan Weston.
The American Basketball Association (ABA) is a semi-professional basketball league.
The Cougars are scheduled to play against the Fayetteville Flight at 1 pm on Saturday, March 11.
