Carolina Cougars to Host Mid-Atlantic ABA Finals

The Carolina Cougars (Photo: Carolina Cougars)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) – The Carolina Cougars will host the Mid-Atlantic American Basketball Association finals March 11-12 at Keenan High School.

The Cougars won the bid to host the two-day tournament after receiving the support from Mayor Steve Benjamin and Columbia Sports Council.

The Carolina Cougars ended their season with a record of 10-4, and are ranked number 15 nationally. If the team wins the Mid Atlantic playoffs, they will move forward to the Eastern Division finals on March 25th.



“We’ve had a great season so far and I think we have the potential to go all the way!” said

President Jonathan Weston.

The American Basketball Association (ABA) is a semi-professional basketball league.

The Cougars are scheduled to play against the Fayetteville Flight at 1 pm on Saturday, March 11.

