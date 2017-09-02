Carolina Panthers cut former Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware

Ben Boulware (Photo: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports)

Former Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware, an Anderson native and T.L. Hanna High School graduate who helped the Tigers win the national championship, will be cut today by the Carolina Panthers, the team that signed him as a free agent, according to the Charlotte Observer, citing a league source.

There's no word yet on whether the Panthers will try to keep him on their practice squad or if Boulware will try to catch on with another NFL team.

As the news came out, Boulware posted on Twitter: "Don't be too busy adding up your troubles that you forget to count your blessings. God is still God and God is still Good!"

Boulware won the Jack Lambert Award last season as the nation’s top linebacker, and he was the defensive MVP in the title game against Alabama.

“He’s instinctive. He’s tough. He will tag your fanny,” Carolina general manager Dave Gettleman said, according to published reports, after his signing. “He’s smart. He’s all the stuff we’re looking for.”

At 6-foot and 238 pounds, Boulware is a little small by NFL standards, and his 40-yard dash of in 4.86 seconds and his 29.5-inch vertical jump tied for the lowest among linebackers at the combine.

He finished with 113 tackles and 4 sacks last season for Clemson.

The Panthers have one of the most talented and deepest corps of linebackers in the NFL, as USA Today pointed out.

The Observer reported that Boulware slept in his car on one of the first days of off-season training with the Panthers because he arrived so early.

"The move is not all that surprising," Charlotte Observer writer Joseph Person write. "While Panthers coaches were impressed with Boulware’s attitude and football IQ, he was far down the depth chart at one of the team’s deepest positions."

