Catching Critisim and Suppport: Columbia Responds to Newton's Comments

Cam Newton encourages the fans to make some noise with his "built-in" noise meter. (Photo: Jeremy Igo, Carolina Huddle)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Cam Newton has caught a lot of criticism since his comments about it being "funny" for a female reporter to talk about routes in football.

The former NFL MVP has since released an apology video on his twitter Thursday night for his comments saying that his "word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women."

News 19 went around Downtown Columbia to see what people's opinions were about the quarterback's comments. Some say they thought it was sexist while others feel like it was taking out of context. Here is their responses.

