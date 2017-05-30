CBS Announces Early SEC Football Matchups

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is interviewed by CBS reporter Allie LaForce after the SEC Championship college football game against the Florida Gators at Georgia Dome. Alabama defeated Florida 54-16. (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

The SEC-Big 12 nonconference battle of TCU at Arkansas on Saturday, Sept. 9 will kick off the 2017 SEC on CBS slate in 2017.

Overall, the SEC on CBS schedule will feature three straight doubleheaders, an extra game on Thanksgiving weekend and the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 2 from Atlanta.



Tennessee at Florida gets the nod as the first SEC league game on Saturday, Sept. 16; Missouri will play at Arkansas on the Friday of Thanksgiving weekend, and the Florida-Georgia rivalry game will once again be aired by CBS on Saturday, Oct. 28.



The CBS college football schedule will conclude with the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 2, the Army-Navy Game on Saturday, Dec. 9, and the Hyundai Sun Bowl on Friday, Dec. 29.



This year will be the first full season with Bred Nessler in the broadcast booth since Verne Lundquist stepped away at the end of last season. He'll join Gary Danielson on the call with Allie LaForce reporting from the sideline. Another change comes this year by way of availability with all of the SEC on CBS games streaming through CBS All Access, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.

CBS Sports