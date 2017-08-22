CBS Sports Network Analyst Looks At Kelly Bryant

CBS Sports Network analyst Aaron Taylor speaks with Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant after Tuesday's practice. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

The defending national champions have concluded preseason camp.

With classes starting at Clemson Wednesday, the Tigers held their final workout of camp and it had some special visitors on hand.

The CBS Sports Network crew has been at Clemson for the past couple of days where it will be airing in-depth stories on the defending national champions in the coming weeks. The lead analyst for the CBS Sports Network, Aaron Taylor is a former Lombardi Award winner at Notre Dame and he won a Super Bowl with the Packers. Taylor spent a few minutes with quarterback Kelly Bryant and he provided an instant scouting report on the junior from Wren High School.

"I mean he's a good looking kid on the hoof, right," Taylor said.

"6-4, 220 pounds. You know he can run, has a strong arm. Decision-making seems to have been there and has been improving. Clearly done some things to separate himself. The thing I like though as an offensive lineman, I look in a quarterback's eyes. I've got to believe that he believes he can lead us down the field. I got a little sense of that with Kelly, I also got that the role isn't too big him and more importantly, he's not too big for the role as the starting quarterback for this school and I think that's going to bode him and the rest of this team very well."

Bryant will be the starting quarterback for the Tigers when they kick off the season September 2 at home against Kent State.

