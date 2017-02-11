Villanova Wildcats forward Kris Jenkins (2) drives to the basket past Georgetown Hoyas forward Akoy Agau (22) during the first half at The Pavilion. (Photo: Eric Hartline, Eric Hartline)

Reigning national champion Villanova is the top seed in the NCAA Tournament selection committee's preliminary rankings.



The Wildcats (23-2), No. 2 in the AP Top 25, joined Kansas (21-3), Baylor (21-3) and Gonzaga (25-0) as the top seeds released on Saturday.



The selection committee followed the lead of the College Football Playoff by releasing the top 16 seeds early to drum up interest before Selection Sunday on March 12. The rankings are based on games through Friday.



Villanova was slated as the top seed in the East Region and would play in New York. Kansas, No. 3 in the AP poll, was the top seed in the Midwest, Baylor was No. 1 in the South and Gonzaga topped the West.

Gamecocks Get Mentioned

After the 16 seeds were revealed, Jerry Palm from CBS Sports came on to unveil his projected bracket.

Palm has South Carolina as a six-seed facing 11th-seeded Marquette in the West Region. CBS analyst Clark Kellogg asked Palm how much would the NCAA Tournament Committee weigh Sindarius Thornwell's six-game absence where USC went 3-3.

"What the committee will do is they'll put a little bit more weight on what they did with him than without him,." Palm said.

