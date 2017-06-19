Celebrities and Soldiers Hold Softball Exhibition

Soldiers and celebrities pose for a picture after the softball game which was won by the Fort Jackson soldiers 1-0. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Alex English and Marcus Lattimore excelled on the court and the football field, respectively.

Monday night, the two former Gamecocks dusted off their softball skills as part of the Celebrities vs Soldiers Softball Game at Spirit Communications Park.

English, the Basketball Hall of Famer, said it had been 35 years since he played a softball game. Lattimore says he couldn't remember ever suiting up for a softball or baseball game. But the two men were on the same team with former Major League players Pokey Reese, a Lower Richland graduate, and Ryan Klesko.

As a Red Sox second baseman, Reese fielded the final out of the 2004 American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium, sending Boston to the World Series. Reese played eight years in the Majors with the Reds, Pirates and the Red Sox.

Klesko hit at least 21 home runs in eight of his 13 major league seasons, with a high of 34 homers in 1996. He played for the Braves, Giants and Padres.

The soldiers defeated the celebrities 1-0 thanks to a bases-loaded grounded that scored the only run of the game.

The exhibition was followed by the South Atlantic League Home Run Derby. The Columbia Fireflies were represented by Dash Winningham and Michael Paez. Sheldon Neuse from Hagerstown ended up winning the derby.

The 58th annual SAL All-Star Game is Tuesday night at 7:05 pm at Spirit Communications Park.

