Chain Crews Serve An Important Function

Without chain crews at a football game, chaos would reign.

The people who work with the officials to mark down and distance, plus where the line of scrimmage is, are whom people look to when they want to see how far the team has to go for a first down.

While most fans don't take time to look at the faces behind the markers, the crew at Spring Valley home football games have been together for about three years and they understand their focus is not on them but on their assignments.

Another golden rule for the chain crew is to pay attention to the officials who are dependent on a quality chain crew to help them do their jobs which in turn allows the games to run smoothly.

