Chapin Girls Soccer Falls To South Aiken In State Championship

The Chapin girls soccer team huddles up prior to the start of overtime in the Class 4A state championship against South Aiken. (Photo: Cook, Joe)

Senior Makenzie Cude allowed just one goal as South Aiken won its first state championship in girls soccer with victory that was decided by penalty kicks, a 4-2 decision in the Class 4A state championship at Irmo High School..

Cude allowed just one goal during the match that lasted past regulation and the various overtime periods. She was tough in the penalty kick portion and helped propel her team to the victory.

Chapin was bidding to win its second straight state championship after winning the Class 3A title a year ago.



