Another USC baseball player will miss the rest of the season with injury.

Pitchers Clarke Schmidt and Sawyer Bridges are on the DL and now catcher Chris Cullen will miss the rest of the year after undergoing knee surgery to remove torn cartilage in his left knee.

The sophomore had started 31 of the 34 games, hitting .276 with five home runs, 18 RBIs and 19 runs scored.

With Cullen out, Hunter Taylor and John Jones will handle the duties behind the plate.

