Citadel Baseball Coach Is Retiring

Citadel head baseball coach Fred Jordan has made many a trip to Columbia. (Photo: Lott, Van)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Citadel baseball coach Fred Jordan, the Southern Conference's all-time wins leader, is retiring after 26 years with the Bulldogs.



Jordan announced his retirement from his alma mater Thursday.



Jordan leaves with an 831-709 record (.540), 399 of those coming in the Southern Conference - 96 more than Georgia Southern coach Rodney Hennon in second.



The Bulldogs are 16-35 this season and ended the year with an 8-0 loss to VMI at the SoCon Tournament on Tuesday.



Jordan took Citadel to seven conference tournament titles and NCAA Tournament appearances, the last one coming in 2010.



Jordan said he was grateful to the players, staffers and fans who helped him achieve success with the Bulldogs.



Citadel athletic director Jim Senter thanked Jordan and said a search for Jordan's replacement would start immediately.

© 2017 Associated Press