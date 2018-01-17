Claflin Breaks Into The National Rankings

GLENDALE, AZ - MARCH 31: A Final Four basketball goes through the hoop during practice ahead of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium on March 31, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Photo: Ronald Martinez, 2017 Getty Images)

For the first time this season, the Claflin University men's basketball team has broken into the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) NCAA Division II Top 25 Rankings. The Panthers debuted at the #20 spot in the nation in the poll released Tuesday, Jan. 16.



"This is a testament to the work the guys have put in all season," head coach Ricky Jackson said. "We appreciate the voters' confidence in us, but there is still a lot of basketball left. I would like to thank our President, Dr. Henry N. Tisdale, the Claflin University family -- especially the student body -- and the community for their continued support."



Claflin is ranked 5th in the South Region of the Men's Basketball Division II Media Regional Poll, sponsored by D2SIDA.



In addition, the Panthers are ranked third in NCAA Division II in field goal percentage defense, holding their opponents to 37% shooting, fourth in scoring defense, allowing just 62.3 points per outing and 5th in win-loss percentage at 94.4%.



Claflin will face Morehouse College, who is ranked 14th in the NABC NCAA Division II Top 25 Rankings, this Saturday at 3 p.m. in Atlanta, Ga.

Staff Report