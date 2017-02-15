Claflin Defeats Benedict 69-65

(Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Benjamin Williams scored 13 points to lead Claflin to a 69-65 win over Benedict Wednesday in SIAC action in Orangeburg at Tullis Arena.

Williams was the Panthers' only scorer in double figures, but 12 different players checked into the scoring column for Claflin.

Claflin improves to 16-7 overall and 11-4 in the SIAC. Benedict falls to 14-10 and 11-4 in the SIAC. Both teams are 11-4 in the SIAC but with Claflin winning both games against Benedict, the Panthers own the tie-breaker in the race for the East Division title.

Brandon Morris led the Tigers with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Christopher Spence added 20 points.

