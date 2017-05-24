Clemson AD Honored At Sports Business Awards

(Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Clemson Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich was named the 2017 Athletic Director of the Year at the Sports Business Awards on Wednesday night. Radakovich becomes the third athletic director from the ACC to be honored since the award’s inception in 2008. He was also named a finalist for the award in 2015.

During the 2016-17 year, Clemson claimed the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship and won ACC titles in football, men’s golf, baseball, football and women’s soccer. Clemson student-athletes posted a 91% graduation success rate (tied for sixth nationally among public schools) and recently tallied a school-record 3.00 spring semester GPA. Six programs had perfect 1000 NCAA APR scores, and five programs achieved perfect 100% graduation rates, while 132 student-athletes graduated in December and May.

Financially, department revenue eclipsed $100m for the first time in FY17, up from $69m in FY14, and the department has completed nearly $200m in capital projects since 2014 while reserves remain near the same levels.

Launched in 2008, the Sports Business Awards were established by SportsBusiness Journal and SportsBusiness Daily to celebrate and recognize the leaders, visionaries and day-to-day practitioners who personify excellence in the business of sports. The 2017 nominees and winners were recognized for excellence and outstanding achievement in the business of sports for the period from March 1, 2016 – February 28, 2017.

SBJ Sports Business Awards AD of the Year Winners

2017 – Dan Radakovich, Clemson

2016 – Gene Smith, Ohio State

2015 – Jeff Long, Arkansas

2014 – Kevin White, Duke

2013 – Mal Moore, Alabama

2012 – Mark Hollis, Michigan State

2011 – DeLoss Dodds, Texas

2010 – Gene Smith, Ohio State

2009 – Joe Castiglione, Oklahoma

2008 – Ron Wellmon, Wake Forest

Clemson Sports Information