Clemson Adds Appalachian State To 2024 Schedule

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney looks on from the sidelines during the third quarter of the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium. (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, Joshua S. Kelly)

CLEMSON – Appalachian State is back on Clemson’s football schedule.

Clemson announced on Wednesday that the Tigers and Mountaineers will play for a sixth time on Sept. 7, 2024, at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium.

Clemson has won all five previous meetings by a combined margin of 186-29, including a 41-10 decision in their most recent game in 2015.

The Tigers, who have been ranked in the Top 20 entering each of the teams’ first five meetings, won 23-12 in the 1997 season opener and 34-0 in the first game of the 1991 season. Clemson claimed a 48-0 decision in the fourth game of the 1990 season and won 40-7 in the Tigers’ season opener in 1984.

Appalachian State, which has been a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) member since 2014 and plays in the Sun Belt Conference, finished 9-4 last season, including a 34-0 victory against Toledo in the Dollar General Bowl. Three of the Mountaineers’ losses last season were by a touchdown or less.

Scott Keepfer, The Greenville News