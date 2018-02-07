Clemson Adds Pieces To 2018 Recruiting Class

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney stands on the sidelines in the fourth quarter against the Miami Hurricanes in the ACC championship game at Bank of America Stadium. (Photo: Jeremy Brevard)

CLEMSON — The Clemson football team signed the bulk of its 2018 recruiting class during December's early period, including top-ranked recruit Trevor Lawrence and five-star recruits Jackson Carman, Derion Kendrick, K.J. Henry and Xavier Thomas.

Everything after that would just be icing on the cake, so coach Dabo Swinney and company's sweet tooth should be satisfied after National Signing Day.

The Tigers added a pair of four-star recruits to their recruiting class Wednesday in cornerback Mario Goodrich III and wide receiver Justyn Ross, bringing their total class size to 17 -- or 20 when you include preferred walk-ons Drew Swinney, Ben Batson and Carson Donnelly.

"Obviously not a lot of drama today because 15 guys signed in December," Dabo Swinney said. "Always fun when a young man chooses to come to Clemson because you lay your program out there, you talk about the vision of your program, what your common purpose is, what your core values are, what you're all about, how you do things. We're very transparent in this whole process. I want to be genuine and authentic because this is what they truly want to be a part of."

The day began at 8:30 a.m. when one-time Nebraska commit Goodrich announced his commitment to Clemson over the Cornhuskers and LSU.

Clemson's first-ever signee from Missouri wasted no time in explaining why he made his decision.

“The coaching staff. I felt like I was at home when I went,” Goodrich said. “The visit was terrific. The coaches, the players, everyone’s always happy.

Goodrich, listed by Clemson as 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, is the No. 4 athlete in the nation in 247Sports.com's composite rankings and played wide receiver, cornerback and returner in high school.

He joins Kyler McMichael, a 6-1,185-pound four-star cornerback from Greater Atlanta Christian (Ga.), as the Tigers' additions to their defensive backfield. Swinney said the added depth and size is greatly appreciated.

“Super Mario, he’s long, he’s physical, he’s an excellent tackler, he’s fast, he’s a big-time athlete,” Swinney said. “He’s got size potential and the explosiveness that you look for. Incredibly high character, very smart, excellent student. I think he’s a guy that fits well in our program and he saw that. He was just a pig in mud when he got here.

"From a football standpoint, he's got everything you could possibly want. Doesn't really have any limitations."

Clemson returns Trayvon Mullen, Mark Fields and A.J. Terrell at cornerback but is unproven behind those three; both McMichael and Goodrich III could see early playing time.

The Tigers missed on targets Patrick Surtain Jr., Trevon Flowers and Dax Hollifield, who committed to Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia Tech, respectively, but got the cherry on top of their recruiting cake at 1:15 p.m. when Ross announced his decision on live TV.

As the top-ranked player in Alabama, the 6-4, 200-pound Ross was a major win for Clemson over Alabama and Auburn. He is the No. 7 receiver in 247Sports' composite rankings.

Anderson Independent-Mail