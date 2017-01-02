Clemson Aims To Keep Pace With Tar Heels

Brad Brownell and Roy Williams chat before tipoff. The Tigers and Tar Heels will square off Tuesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum in the ACC home opener. (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports, Joshua S. Kelly)

CLEMSON – Despite building momentum and facing an opponent that gives Clemson a shot at a marquee win in the early part of the ACC schedule, head coach Brad Brownell isn’t letting Tuesday's 7 p.m. home showdown with No. 14 North Carolina be more than what it is.

“It’s another game against one of the name brands in college basketball, but it’s still only worth one,” Brownell said. “There’s 16 after that. You’ve just got to ready to play, get your best guys out there, be excited about the opportunity.”

Clemson (11-2, 1-0 ACC) enters the contest on a nine-game winning streak. The Tigers have won every game since point guard Shelton Mitchell’s debut after missing the first four games with a knee injury.

“That shows that we’re a tough team and that we can compete and our competitive spirit is at a high level right now,” said Clemson guard Marcquise Reed, who’s scoring 10.4 points per game. “Everybody is confident in their game.”

Since Dec. 21, Clemson’s beaten South Carolina on the road, UNC Wilmington and Wake Forest the first ACC game of the season. The Tigers’ latest victory was one of the most impressive of the season. They trailed the Demon Deacons on the road all game until they closed with a 15-0 run to escape with a 73-68 victory.

“Certainly we’re enjoying the momentum we’ve built here the last month or so,” Brownell said. “We’ve played good basketball. We’ve competed hard. Hopefully it gives us confidence, but we’re not going to make this game into more than it is.”

Clemson hasn’t beaten UNC anywhere since 2010, but this Tiger team might be more well equipped to play with the Tar Heels (12-3, 0-1), at least in terms of style, than previous squads. Roy Williams’ bunch, which is coming off a 75-63 loss in its ACC opener at Georgia Tech, plays the same fast-paced, transition style as usual.

Brownell, though, has more offensive weapons this season, and Clemson is averaging 77.7 points per game.

“We all know they play with great pace," Brownell said. "We’re not quite at that level, but we’re better than we’ve been in terms of being able to play faster for longer and do more things. So we’re trying to do that when we can.”

Mitchell is a get-out-and-run-first kind of point guard, but UNC’s backcourt of Joel Berry and Justin Jackson, who average a combined 33.1 points per game, will challenge with pace as well.

Combined with a pair of big men in Kennedy Meeks (12.7 points per game) and Isaiah Hicks (12.3 points) provide size and scoring down low in half-court sets, UNC leads the ACC in scoring with 87.9 points per game.

“They’re a really good team, but it’s just another game for us,” said Clemson center Elijah Thomas, who’s averaged 9.3 points in four games off the bench. “We’ve got to go out and play them well and win. We’ve got to defend our home turf.”

Brad Senkiw, Anderson Independent-Mail