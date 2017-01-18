Clemson Assistant Announces Retirement

Clemson defensive line coach Dan Brooks has now won two national titles as an asssistant coach. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Clemson Associate Head Coach and Defensive Tackles Coach Dan Brooks announced his retirement on Wednesday after 43 years in coaching, 33 at the college level and the last eight at Clemson.

Brooks leaves the profession after a season that saw him reach personal and professional milestones. He coached in his 400th game at the FBS level back in September and was named the Assistant Coach of the Year by the American Football Coaches Association in December.

His last game in his coaching career will be the game which gave him his second career national championship after having won one with Tennessee during the 1998 season.



“We did not want Dan to retire, I tried to talk him out of it,” said Swinney.

“Dan has had a great career and has had such a strong impact on so many young men. I can’t think of a coach who is more respected by his peers in the profession, and by his players past and present. We wish Dan and Kathy nothing but the best and thank both of them for what they have done for this program.”



While Wednesday marked the official announcement, Swinney announced Brooks was retiring during Saturday's national championship celebration at Memorial Stadium.



“I had really made up my mind this past summer that this would be my last year,” said Brooks.

“But, I wanted to go through the season and make sure.



“I can’t thank Coach Swinney enough for giving me this opportunity. After the 2008 season I was out of a job for the first time in my career and he gave me this chance. I have been blessed to be a part of this program and it has been such a gratifying experience.



“I am one of the lucky ones to retire on my own terms and to win a national championship in my final season. It has been a great experience, but I am looking forward to spending more time with my family.”



Brooks, who was born in 1951 in Sparta, NC, coached two years at Western Carolina, five at Florida, six at North Carolina, and 15 at Tennessee before coming to Clemson for eight seasons. He was also a head coach at the high school level in Kings Mountain, NC where he coached former Clemson star running back Kevin Mack.

Clemson Athletic Communications