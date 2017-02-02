Clemson Assistants Receive Raises

Clemson Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables speaks to media during the Clemson Tigers media day at Amalie Arena. (Photo: Kim Klement, Kim Klement)

CLEMSON — After the National Signing Day festivities Wednesday, the Clemson University football staff contended that the national championship paid off in securing another promising collection of recruits. On Thursday morning, the championship paid off more directly.

During its quarterly meeting at the Madren Conference Center, the Clemson Board of Trustees compensation committee approved salary increases for coach Dabo Swinney's staff. The total raise for Clemson's seven returning on-field assistant coaches is $775,000. Clemson increased assistant coach salaries by $1.085 million last year.

“This is something that has been incredibly important to Dabo over the last three to four years, to make sure our coaches who do such a great job are compensated at a level commensurate with their output,” Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said, alluding to the 49-7 record, two Atlantic Coast Conference titles and the College Football Playoff championship the Tigers compiled through the last four seasons.

Radakovich said he is open to renegotiating the six-year, $30-million extension Swinney signed in April. The assistant coaches were prioritized though, because their contract years end in March.

"Dabo and I will sit down at the proper time to go through that,” Radakovich said. “Our focus, as it has been the last three years, is to deal with the staff and assistant coaches in this February meeting…If we need to chat, we’ll chat.”

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables earned the second highest salary ($1.43 million) among Division I bowl subdivision assistant coaches last season, according to figures compiled by USA TODAY Sports. On Thursday, his salary was increased to $1.7 million with a one-year extension.

Venables is one of 12 assistant coaches who earned at least $1 million last season. In December, Louisiana State defensive coordinator Dave Aranda received a raise to $1.8 million per year, propelling him ahead of Venables and Texas A&M defensive coordinator John Chavis ($1.56 million).

Last week, the University of Michigan added three new members to that exclusive millionaires’ club. It agreed to pay each of its top three assistants at least $1 million per year. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh also is the highest paid coach in college football with a salary of $9,004,000.

No other public school has ever paid four coaches seven-figure salaries. Clemson did not attempt to keep up with the Wolverines.

Co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott each earned $643,750 in 2016, ranking them 41st among assistants. Their salaries were bumped to $800,000, which would rank 25th. Elliott and Scott each reached a two-year contract extension.

Offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell’s base salary excluding bonuses climbed from $465,000 to $515,000. Tight ends coach Pearman’s pushed from $435,000 to $460,000. Defensive backs coach Mike Reed’s rose from $400,000 to $420,000. Quarterback coach Brandon Streeter’s increased from $375,000 to $430,000. Each of those assistants received a one-year extension.

Defensive ends coach Marion Hobby earned $507,083 before performance bonuses last season. He accepted a job with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Defensive tackles coach Dan Brooks retired after earning $457,917 in his final season. Mickey Conn and Todd Bates, the coaches who filled the vacant slots on the staff, will earn $350,000 and $250,000, respectively, next season. Each coach signed a two-year initial contract. Conn earned $90,000 last season as a defensive analyst.

Clemson spread $5.39 million among assistants last season. That total increased to $5.725 million but still would be the second highest total in the bowl subdivision behind LSU ($5.78 million).

Strength and conditioning coordinator Joey Batson received a two-year extension with an annual salary of $450,000. Batson would be ranked fourth in strength coach compensation, according to the USA TODAY Sports compilation.

Director of football operations and player personnel Mike Dooley ($177,500) and associate athletic directors Woody McCorvey (football administration, $290,000), Jeff Davis (player relations, $167,000), Brad Scott (player development, $232,500) and Thad Turnipseed (recruiting and external affairs, $182,500) also received raises and one-year extensions.

Swinney earned a $1.45-million bonus for leading Clemson to the national title. His nine on-field assistants, as well as Batson and McCorvey, were each granted a $95,000 performance bonus as part of their previous contracts.

Clemson dispersed a total of $2.8 million in bonuses among the entire staff. In anticipation of that expense, the athletic department took out an insurance policy with RiskPoint Consulting. According to Radakovich, the policy saved Clemson $1.06 million.

“Dabo and the players made us look smart," Radakovich said with a smile.

Radakovich may need to find an equally creative way to offset the additional expense he may incur to reflect Swinney's induction into college football's elite fraternity.

Swinney is one of five active head coaches with national titles. He earned $4.4 million before bonuses last year, the 12th highest figure among bowl subdivision head coaches. Outside of the four national title winners — Alabama's Nick Saban, Ohio State's Urban Meyer, Florida State's Jimbo Fisher and Oklahoma's Bob Stoops — Swinney trails seven coaches who have only one conference title among them.

Yet, Swinney is the only coach who is ranked in the Top 15 in salary but whose school is ranked outside the Top 35 in total athletic revenue. Clemson's most recently reported revenue figure ($83.5 million) is ranked 39th. Swinney’s salary would account for 5.2 percent of Clemson's athletic revenue. Saban earned $2.5 million more than Swinney last year, but his salary would account for 4.7 percent of the $148.9 million Alabama generated.

Unless his agreement is augmented, Swinney will remain second in the Atlantic Coast Conference behind Fisher, who signed a two-year extension in December that increased his salary to $5.75 million and lengthened his contract through 2025. Under Swinney's current contract, his salary will max out at $5.65 million in the final year of the term, 2021.

Manie Robinson, The Greenville News