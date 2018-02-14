Clemson Blows 18-Point Lead, Loses At FSU

File (Photo: WLTX)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Phil Cofer scored 17 points, Trent Forrest added 16 and Florida State rallied from an 18-point deficit in the second half to defeat 11th-ranked Clemson 81-79 in overtime on Wednesday.



The Seminoles (18-8, 7-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) didn't take their first lead until 1:05 remaining in overtime when Forrest made a driving layup to put them up 75-74. After Clemson was called for a 5-second violation on the inbounds, Forrest came up big with another driving layup to put FSU up by three.



Clemson scored four of the next six points to get within 79-78 but Forrest made both free throws with 5.3 seconds remaining to extend the margin to three.



Reed was fouled with 3 seconds remaining. He made the first and missed the second. Clemson was unable to get off a last-second shot though to send it to another overtime.



Forrest also had a layup with 8 seconds remaining in regulation that tied it at 70 and sent it into overtime.



Terance Mann added 13 points as the Seminoles snapped a two-game losing streak and gave coach Leonard Hamilton his 500th career win and 300th at Florida State.



Marcquise Reed scored 23 points while Gabe Devoe and David Skara had 11 each for Clemson (20-5, 9-4), which has lost its last three to Florida State.



Clemson led 41-29 at halftime. An Aamir Simms 3-pointer gave the Tigers a 49-31 lead with 18:06 remaining before Florida State went on a 17-2 run. Clemson would score four straight to go up 55-48 but the Seminoles eventually fought back to tie it at 59 on Cofer's jumper with 6:59 remaining.



The Tigers scored seven straight points and appeared to regain control. They were up 70-64 with 2:24 remaining, but missed their final four shots in regulation. Florida State made its last three shots to send it into overtime.



BIIG PICTURE



Clemson: The Tigers were on the verge of winning five straight conference games for only the third time since 1991-92, but had 12 turnovers in the second half along with not being able to get to the foul line.



Florida State: After dropping games against Virginia and Notre Dame last week, the Seminoles were able to bounce back with one of their biggest comebacks in years. They are .500 in the conference, but a victory over a team that is number four in the RPI helps boost the resume.



UP NEXT



Clemson: Hosts Duke on Sunday. The Tigers are 3-2 against ranked teams this season.



Florida State: Hosts Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Seminoles have lost their last two against the Panthers.

Joe Reedy, Associated Press