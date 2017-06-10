Clemson Colors Return To NASCAR

(Photo: Yanity, Trey)

The Pocono 400 in Pennsylvania is a far cry from Pickens County but it's where Clemson will return to NASCAR.

The #51 Chevrolet driven by Cody Ware will not be hard to spot on the track as it will decked out in orange. Clemson logos will be on the car with the hood featuring a nod to the national championship which the Tigers won in January with the 35-31 win over Alabama in Tampa.

The Clemson paint scheme will also be featured at the Bojangles Southern 500 at the Darlington Raceway.

The last time Clemson was involved in NASCAR was in 2000 when Roush Racing featured a Clemson paint scheme on a car driven by Kevin Lepage at the Winston Open in Charlotte.

Earlier this year, the Clemson colors were on a car in the ARCA race at Talladega.

